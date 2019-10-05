Fil LTD Boosted Its Position in Yy (YY) as Share Price Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Broderick Brian C Has Lowered Its Position by $385,000 as Share Price Rose

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, down from 18,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 46,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 349,122 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.33M, up from 302,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 278,548 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,959 shares to 12 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 3,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,562 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YY May Not Continue To Sustain This Growth – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On YY Inc (YY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: YY Inc. (YY) – Nasdaq” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YY revenues jump in Q2 as it adds paying users – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “YY Inc. Closes Offering of US$1.0 Billion Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 306,840 are owned by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Andra Ap accumulated 148,400 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept owns 9,930 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Hendershot Invests Inc accumulated 191,865 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Dumont & Blake Advsr Lc owns 17,761 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. First Bank invested 0.56% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,280 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,156 shares in its portfolio. 29,418 were reported by Platinum Investment Mngmt Ltd. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs holds 0.11% or 518,488 shares. Twin Mgmt holds 0.52% or 131,764 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J & Company Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Aqr Ltd Liability holds 0.52% or 8.16M shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Com holds 1.43% or 1.15M shares.