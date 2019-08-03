Fifth Third Bancorp Upped Grainger W W (GWW) Position; Last Week Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America. See Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) latest ratings:

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 73.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired 7,614 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 18,026 shares with $5.43 million value, up from 10,412 last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $15.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $276.39. About 463,497 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $12.75 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 40.87 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 1.85M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 20/05/2018 – Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 10%-11%; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Campbell Soup To Baa2 On Pending Snyder’s-Lance Deal; Stable Outlook; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ANA DOMINGUEZ AS PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL FRESH; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Agreement With Retiring CEO Denise M. Morrison Includes Two Years of Base Salary; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected)

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Did Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB) 9.8% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Campbell Soup (CPB) to Sell Arnott’s and Certain International Operations to KKR (KKR) for $2.2 Billion – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott’s, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Campbell Soup (CPB) to Sell Kelsen Group AS to Ferrero Affiliated Company for $300M – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Updated: Campbell Soup Co. lays off Philadelphia, South Jersey workers as restructuring continues – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WW Grainger Inc (GWW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

