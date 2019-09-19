Fifth Third Bancorp Trimmed Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $318,372; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Upped Conocophillips (COP) Position by $2.26 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 147,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.97 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.16. About 1.20 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp analyzed 3,702 shares as the company's stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 15,376 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $29.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 457,036 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 165,325 shares to 204,691 shares, valued at $14.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50.52M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. $57.04M worth of stock was bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 213,557 shares to 3.55M shares, valued at $164.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 10,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.