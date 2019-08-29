Fifth Third Bancorp Trimmed Its Oneok New (OKE) Stake; Modine Manufacturing Co Has 1.21 Sentiment

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 15.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 16,025 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 86,347 shares with $6.03 million value, down from 102,372 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $29.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.4. About 390,101 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 70 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 58 decreased and sold stock positions in Modine Manufacturing Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 43.54 million shares, up from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Modine Manufacturing Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 48 Increased: 47 New Position: 23.

The stock increased 2.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 20,859 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Post-earnings slide for Modine Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 10.14% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company for 1.00 million shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 237,730 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tygh Capital Management Inc. has 1.58% invested in the company for 648,624 shares. The Maryland-based Financial Consulate Inc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 175,524 shares.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $520.66 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 7.43 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $44,488 activity.

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 86,021 shares to 2.10 million valued at $398.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 93,991 shares and now owns 1.88 million shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was raised too.