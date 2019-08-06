Fifth Third Bancorp Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Has Increased as Shares Declined; Aecom (ACM) Position Has Raised by Md Sass Investors Services Inc

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 45,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 733,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, up from 688,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 1.39M shares traded or 40.82% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 3505.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 55,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 57,186 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.89M, up from 1,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $214.11. About 962,236 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85,892 shares to 681,182 shares, valued at $27.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 20,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,769 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3,373 shares to 17,905 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 76,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity.