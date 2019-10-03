Fifth Third Bancorp Stake in Deere & Co (DE) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Berkshire Asset Management Has Cut Boeing (BA) Position by $736,372 as Market Valuation Declined

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 1,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 111,630 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50 million, down from 113,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $163.25. About 2.57M shares traded or 33.12% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 75.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 2,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 653 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238,000, down from 2,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $367.36. About 3.70 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 7,813 shares to 171,162 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Sacbee.com which released: “McClatchy could lose stock exchange listing – Sacramento Bee” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere announces layoffs at Illinois, Iowa plants – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DuPont Is Well-Positioned For The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 18.89 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ESG Investing: Is Southwest Airlines a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Warns U.S.-China Spat Raises New Risk for 787 Dreamliner – Bloomberg” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.42 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.