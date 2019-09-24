Fifth Third Bancorp Position In Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Was Has Raised; Wetherby Asset Management Stake in Workday (WDAY) Has Upped as Stock Declined

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 3,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 37,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 33,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 352,640 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 152.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 3,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 5,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $6.94 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 2.02 million shares traded or 12.93% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 21,227 shares to 228,108 shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 2,654 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.03% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 53,740 shares. Burney holds 2,300 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 16,653 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 11,118 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Com reported 496,765 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.01% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Shelton Management reported 4,463 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 7,113 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 88 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 25,293 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 146,761 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 137,270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 0.03% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 10,046 shares. Moreover, First Personal Financial Services has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 104 shares.

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cullen/Frost Bankers declares $0.71 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “See the largest banks in Houston in 2019 â€” and which gained, lost market share – Houston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cullen/Frost’s CEO base pay to hit $1M for first time – San Antonio Business Journal” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Hosts First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workday guides on call, gets Citi upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ulta, Workday and Shopify – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DLTH, WDAY, NOW – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workday Inc (WDAY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Beware of Valuation Risks on Workday Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 0.31% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp reported 314,385 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 57,994 shares. First Hawaiian Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 4,210 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,528 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 121,014 shares. Profund Advsrs owns 11,776 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.19% or 51,144 shares. Scout Invests invested in 148,131 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co reported 812,582 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al holds 0.1% or 17,074 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 0.28% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,681 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 47,500 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.1% or 16,300 shares.