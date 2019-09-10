Fifth Third Bancorp Maintains Stake in Independent Bank Mass (INDB); United Technologies (UTX) Stake Lifted by Tig Advisors Llc

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) by 2585.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 5,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 5,263 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426,000, up from 196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 75,299 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB); 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 2.26M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Inv Prns Lc invested in 2,159 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank owns 2,158 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 43,562 shares. Pioneer National Bank N A Or holds 1.64% or 29,675 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd holds 4.75% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.58M shares. Burney Company invested in 0.95% or 119,219 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt accumulated 0% or 365 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 92,419 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc accumulated 2,054 shares. Holowesko has 613,000 shares. Wendell David Associate stated it has 1.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Co holds 1.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 12,663 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 115,549 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 12,144 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,723 shares to 331,975 shares, valued at $33.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 31,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,130 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Independent Bank Corp. – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Rockland Trust will cut 80 Blue Hills jobs in acquisition – Boston Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rockland Trust Welcomes Blue Hills Bank Customers – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Independent Bank Corp (INDB) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How a lunch between bankers led to the Belmont Savings acquisition – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Commercial Bank owns 3,651 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 98,967 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com accumulated 82,231 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Dana Investment Advisors Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,790 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 4,450 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 13,596 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc reported 1,759 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 3.09 million shares. Middleton And Ma owns 0.04% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 3,205 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Texas Permanent School Fund has 23,309 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,000 shares. 10,875 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund.