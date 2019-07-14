Fifth Third Bancorp Lowered Its Watsco (WSO) Holding by $533,104; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose, Viking Fund Management Lowered Its Holding

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 82.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 3,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 786 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113,000, down from 4,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 180,572 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO)

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 77,430 shares to 93,363 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 53,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.54 EPS, up 5.83% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.4 per share. WSO’s profit will be $95.84 million for 16.22 P/E if the $2.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil reported 5,000 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 692,018 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). The Virginia-based Yorktown Research Inc has invested 0.16% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Legal & General Public Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 48,512 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 4,133 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 54,890 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Zebra Mgmt Lc invested 0.18% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1.03% or 112,063 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 14,621 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 43,045 were reported by Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Park National Oh stated it has 1,915 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc invested in 9,967 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va invested in 156,411 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 1.1% or 1.77M shares. 31,688 are held by Roundview Capital Limited Liability. Aspen Mgmt has 7,315 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 20,832 are held by Private Harbour Management And Counsel Ltd Company. State Street has invested 0.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Castleark Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,800 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 6.67 million shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 17,860 shares. Tradition Management Ltd invested in 0.16% or 5,801 shares. Old Point Tru Financial Services N A, a Virginia-based fund reported 67,273 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.1% stake. Harvey Invest Company Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 59,819 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 163,330 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.