Fifth Third Bancorp Lowered Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding as Shares Declined; As Kraton (KRA) Stock Value Declined, Corsair Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $5.00 Million Its Holding

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 156,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 315,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 90,769 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 76,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.44 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 6.86M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – AS OF MARCH 31, FIRM ESTIMATES FULLY PHASED-IN CET 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS ABOUT 17.8%; 09/05/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 310 FROM EUR 265; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 42% LESS ON AVERAGE; 30/03/2018 – Comedy Legend Tracy Morgan & Racing Royalty Nelson Piquet Jr. Lead Electric Vehicle Parade To Open New York Auto Show; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ONLY EXPECTS CO TO ORGANICALLY GENERATE ABOUT $1.1 BLN FOR DEBT REDUCTION IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Morgan Ricke talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ (Part 1); 28/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 3.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 21/03/2018 – BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $93; 03/04/2018 – Ralph Morgan, Co-Founder of Organa Brands, Announces Departure; 26/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY RECOMMENDS LONG RUSSIA-47, UKRAINE-26 BONDS

