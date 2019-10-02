Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $11.36 Million as Stock Declined; Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Lifted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $459,395 as Market Valuation Rose

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 24,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 105,871 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.69 million, up from 81,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $10.6 during the last trading session, reaching $423.09. About 113,280 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Worries About China Trade Tensions as Asia Funds Brace; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: IPO: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit – source – The Edge Markets; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 20/05/2018 – BLACKROCK:HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP TO RETIRE; 10/05/2018 – BlackRock Invests its Own Change in Acorns — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – BLACKROCK LIFTS ARKEMA STAKE TO 10.04%: AMF; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK NO INTENT CHANGE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 09/03/2018 – DAIMLER: BLACKROCK REPORTS 4.74% STAKE, WAS 5.61%; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK PLANS TO BUY FURTHER VOTING RIGHTS

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 50.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 2.07M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Bank & Trust In holds 19,864 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 6,141 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Maryland Management reported 0.41% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 1,558 shares. Sabal Co has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Comerica National Bank invested in 28,137 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Charter Tru accumulated 3,605 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insur Company has invested 0.19% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Rnc Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,931 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 0.22% or 1,855 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Haverford has invested 3.67% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 50,304 are owned by Amer Gru Inc. Psagot Invest House reported 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Stellar Capital Mgmt Lc has 2.58% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 9,227 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,598 shares to 117,372 shares, valued at $20.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DTH) by 152,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,364 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Capital Mngmt holds 1.86% or 27,825 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company has invested 8.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beaumont Prtn Limited Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stanley owns 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,468 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 15,396 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,119 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP reported 50,295 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Linscomb Williams reported 4,865 shares stake. Roundview Cap stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 3,759 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bluemar Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.72% or 66,729 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,225 shares. Citizens Northern owns 24,211 shares.