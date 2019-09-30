Fifth Third Bancorp Increased Its Visa (V) Holding by $13.48 Million; Shares Rose; Hanseatic Management Services Position in Fortinet (FTNT) Has Cut by $1.32 Million

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 17,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65,000, down from 18,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.49. About 546,710 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 77,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 437,894 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.00M, up from 359,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $175.12. About 2.01M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Villere St Denis J Ltd holds 503,398 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 123,700 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 0.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Girard Ptnrs Limited has invested 2.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Corda Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 5,826 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 324,536 shares. Contravisory Mngmt Inc reported 452 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Par Incorporated has 1.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Asset holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 454,684 shares. Wms Prns Lc holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 59,134 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 91,536 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Waverton Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 6.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 102,425 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $417.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 42,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,432 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

