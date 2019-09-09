Fifth Third Bancorp Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) Cut by $5.08 Million; As Alaska Communications System (ALSK) Stock Rose, Pinnacle Holdings Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.29 Million

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 36,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 205,301 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97M, down from 241,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.58M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Alaska Communications System (ALSK) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.65% . The hedge fund held 569,910 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 569,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Alaska Communications System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 25,337 shares traded. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) has risen 17.09% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSK News: 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Addresses Alaska Communications Systems’ High-Cost Petition; 24/04/2018 – Karen Singer Interested in Investing Further Capital Into Alaska Communications – Filing; 06/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS-CBA PROVIDES ANNUAL TARGET INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PAYMENTS OF ZERO IN 2017 THROUGH 2019, 3.0% OF BASE WAGE IN 2020 THROUGH 2023; 24/04/2018 – Karen Singer Interested in Acquiring Added 10% Common Stk in Alaska Communications – Filing; 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications Sees FY18 Rev $225M-$230M; 16/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC – GOING INTO 2018, CONTINUE TO FOCUS ATTENTION ON OPTIMIZING CAPITAL ALLOCATION AND COST MANAGEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Alaska Communications 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 06/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – CBA PROVIDES FOR INCREASE IN CO’S SHARE OF HEALTH INSURANCE PREMIUMS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – BOARD DETERMINED PURPORTED NOTICE OF NOMINATIONS TAR HOLDINGS SUBMITTED ON FEB 9 DOES NOT COMPLY WITH BYLAWS

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Global (Prn) by 5,000 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $1.31B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,824 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriserv Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold ALSK shares while 13 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 19.31 million shares or 7.20% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 174,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Renaissance Tech Limited Com owns 2.33 million shares. Bailard Inc holds 50,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 569,910 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 1.76 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 3,701 shares. Eidelman Virant stated it has 0.55% in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Vanguard Gru has 2.08 million shares. Wade G W And Inc accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0% in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) for 574,598 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 1.44 million shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) for 60,031 shares.

More notable recent Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Alaska Communications Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Alaska Communications Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broadband gains spur Alaska Communications to profit – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Communications Appoints Peter D. Aquino to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Losing Lisa Su Would Be a Terrible for AMD (and AMD Stock) â€” But a Big Win for IBM – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Powerful “Crystal Ball” For Uncovering Great Stocks… – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Investing Rule No.1 – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 82,790 shares to 86,718 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 24,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).