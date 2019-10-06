Fifth Third Bancorp Has Upped Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $9.82 Million as Stock Rose; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Lifted Its Position by $885,621

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 118,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 619,517 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.93M, up from 501,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 5.89M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 91.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 18,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 39,520 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 20,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 10,833 shares to 289,520 shares, valued at $32.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,489 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Cap Management holds 1.67% or 70,225 shares. Profit Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.92% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,280 shares. Lord Abbett And Comm Limited Co owns 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.05M shares. Aspiriant holds 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 4,381 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Us Bancorp De reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1,818 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Llc. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.48% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lee Danner Bass reported 53,240 shares. Cedar Rock Limited invested 18.71% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 26,377 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company owns 575,045 shares. Colony Gp Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 31,804 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation invested in 0.33% or 1.15 million shares.