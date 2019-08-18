Fifth Third Bancorp Has Upped Its Global Pmts (GPN) Stake; Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Sunopta (STKL) Position By $2.12 Million

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Global Pmts Inc (GPN) stake by 18.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired 2,846 shares as Global Pmts Inc (GPN)’s stock rose 16.55%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 18,229 shares with $2.49M value, up from 15,383 last quarter. Global Pmts Inc now has $24.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.75. About 1.55M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Sunopta Inc (STKL) stake by 42.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 705,865 shares as Sunopta Inc (STKL)’s stock declined 17.15%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 2.36M shares with $8.17M value, up from 1.65M last quarter. Sunopta Inc now has $190.49 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 434,657 shares traded or 31.66% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Service Grp owns 10,978 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling accumulated 135 shares or 0% of the stock. 53,565 were accumulated by Stephens Invest Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Com. The Virginia-based Toth Financial Advisory has invested 0.06% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited holds 0.61% or 458,026 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 2,016 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Groesbeck Management Nj holds 0.29% or 2,810 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 7,263 shares. Montag A Assocs has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 1832 Asset Management LP accumulated 38,200 shares. The California-based Los Angeles And Equity Research has invested 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 9,371 shares. Israel-based Psagot House Ltd has invested 0.14% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Among 8 analysts covering Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Global Payments has $19500 highest and $94 lowest target. $161.13’s average target is 2.14% above currents $157.75 stock price. Global Payments had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Monday, July 15. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GPN in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, August 6. Robert W. Baird maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, May 30 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of GPN in report on Wednesday, May 29 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 30. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. Jefferies initiated Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $150 target.

Among 2 analysts covering SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SunOpta has $6 highest and $5 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 153.46% above currents $2.17 stock price. SunOpta had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. Lake Street maintained SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 19 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.40 million activity. Briffett Derek also bought $19,402 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $53,400 was made by McKeracher Robert on Friday, March 1. $80,217 worth of stock was bought by Buick Mike on Friday, March 1. $215,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Ennen Joseph on Friday, May 10. Detlefsen Michael bought $13,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Tuesday, March 5. $26,999 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Gough Jeffrey. Shares for $148,264 were bought by HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA.