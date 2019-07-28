Fifth Third Bancorp Has Upped Holding in Nike (NKE) by $3.77 Million as Shares Declined; As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Declined, Gam Holding Ag Upped Stake by $2.90 Million

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 29.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 34,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,656 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, up from 116,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 44,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.40M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 194,691 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $88.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,336 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Mgmt has invested 4.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Davis R M invested in 0.46% or 145,349 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 1.78% stake. City Commerce stated it has 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il has 13,592 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hills State Bank Trust Co reported 61,585 shares stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com holds 1.49M shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.7% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,811 shares. Monroe Bancorporation & Tru Mi holds 3,271 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 281,329 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 45,693 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 50,556 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 533,931 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wall Street Reacts To Nike’s First Earnings Miss In 7 Years – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Brand Could Benefit From Nike’s and Adidas’ Missteps – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 21,443 shares to 142,407 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,712 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wall Street Reacts To Nike’s First Earnings Miss In 7 Years – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2019.