Fifth Third Bancorp Has Upped Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $7.57 Million; Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake Held by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 208.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 128,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,700 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 61,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 7.30M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 43,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,289 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.12M, up from 157,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Is Why a REIT Could Be Great for Canopy Growth Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CGC Stock Reacts to Canopy Co-CEOâ€™s Ouster – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: STZ, C, UBER – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,463 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $227.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,982 shares, and cut its stake in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (NYSE:FMS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc accumulated 0.12% or 141,981 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc holds 55,472 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Serv Ltd Liability holds 38,550 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants invested in 0.12% or 6,333 shares. Prudential Inc invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 75,745 were accumulated by Raymond James. The Texas-based E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Braun Stacey Assoc has 67,352 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Community Bankshares Na holds 2,441 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp holds 19,796 shares. Asset Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 3,920 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.07 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $190,750 was made by Pierce David A on Friday, February 1. $107,727 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was sold by Nanavaty Maulik.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Scientific 2018 sales close to $10B – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What To Expect From Boston Scientific’s Q1 – Forbes” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.