Fifth Third Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $1.08 Million; Share Price Declined; Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Stock Rose While Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Upped Holding by $1.23 Million

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 9,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 67,082 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 76,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 1.97M shares traded or 13.15% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.90M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored (NYSE:BBVA) by 60,917 shares to 558,356 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 40,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,710 shares, and cut its stake in Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (NYSE:AU).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70 million for 6.35 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, February 5. Howe Stephen R. Jr. also bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE) by 27,996 shares to 29,496 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).