Fifth Third Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding; Noodles & Co (NDLS)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Noodles & Co (NDLS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 44 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 43 trimmed and sold equity positions in Noodles & Co. The institutional investors in our database now have: 23.72 million shares, down from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Noodles & Co in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 18.

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 16.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 16,660 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 86,617 shares with $5.73 million value, down from 103,277 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $40.49B valuation. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 3.17M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 16.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 1.66% or 581,179 shares in its portfolio. Park Oh reported 30,930 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Burns J W And Ny stated it has 30,127 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company reported 1.37M shares stake. Paragon Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 138 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nomura reported 131,079 shares stake. Monetary Mngmt Gru holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Hl Service Limited Co holds 6,839 shares. Yorktown & Research invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Arrow has invested 0.32% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Burt Wealth owns 1,242 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.44% or 2.53M shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Monday, June 10 Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 9,100 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 24,035 shares to 210,545 valued at $57.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 751 shares and now owns 86,528 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.31’s average target is 24.39% above currents $45.27 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of OXY in report on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NDLS’s profit will be $2.90 million for 19.25 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Noodles & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 7.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 311,402 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 42.72% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company for 4.80 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 1.03 million shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 1.13% invested in the company for 361,400 shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has invested 1.07% in the stock. Timpani Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 306,879 shares.