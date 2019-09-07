Fifth Third Bancorp Has Lifted Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $13.46 Million; Wasatch Advisors Increased Position in Radiant Logistics (RLGT) by $380,304

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 3505.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 55,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 57,186 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.89M, up from 1,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.54M shares traded or 89.80% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 63,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.44% . The institutional investor held 885,022 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 821,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Radiant Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 133,378 shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has risen 39.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 28/03/2018 – Frozen Food Packaging Market – Enhanced Consumer Interest in International Food & Changing Food Habits to Drive Growth: Radiant Insights, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Infant Radiant Warmer Market is Expected to Grow at a Faster Rate Owing to the Rapidly Developing Healthcare Infrastructure: Radiant Insights, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Human Growth Hormone Drug Market to Gain Due to Easy Accessibility of Raised Healthcare Expenditure: Radiant Insights, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Radiotherapy Devices Market to be Driven by Rising Adoption of Radiotherapy Devices and Procedures: Radiant Insights, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Diabetic Nephropathy (Insulin) Market to be Driven by Rising Occurrence of Diabetes and Growing Awareness for Diabetes Treatment: Radiant Insights, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Sodium Sulfate Market to Register Higher CAGR Owing to Increasing Demands: Radiant Insights, Inc; 19/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD- RADIANT LIFE CARE PRIVATE LTD OFFER INCLUDES DEMERGER OF HOSPITAL BUSINESSES FROM CO, INTO “NEWCO” EXCLUDING CO’S STAKE IN SRL; 07/03/2018 – Dimethylformamide(DMF) Market, Dominating Key Players and New Opportunities, Analysis and Emerging Growth Factors: Radiant Insights, Inc; 24/04/2018 – RADIANT LIFE’S FORTIS BID INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF RHT’S ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – Pixvana Partners with Radiant Images to Offer Creators Free Trial of Pixvana’s SPIN Studio Platform

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 31,903 shares to 145,462 shares, valued at $13.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 74,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RLGT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 23.99 million shares or 9.84% more from 21.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Limited Co has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 123,400 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) or 260,633 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 76,050 shares. Moreover, Virtu Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 19,947 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 503,870 shares. Quantum Mngmt stated it has 265,793 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). American International Group Inc Inc reported 24,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). 474,896 were reported by Ajo Limited Partnership. 17,600 are held by Ellington Management Gp Ltd Company. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 490,910 shares. 1.77M are owned by Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 71,860 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 8,714 shares to 15,674 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 37,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,117 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).