Fifth Third Bancorp Has Increased Its Carnival (CCL) Position by $2.67 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Holding in Antero Res (AR) Lifted by $35.58 Million

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 533.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 53,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 63,293 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 9,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 3.36M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 5.90 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,006 shares to 358,945 shares, valued at $17.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 19,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,771 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,240 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hennessy has 0.21% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 89,700 shares. 23,207 were reported by Creative Planning. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 6,376 shares. Portland Invest Counsel holds 1.5% or 58,703 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 61,002 shares. The New Jersey-based Architects Inc has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Centurylink Inv Management Com has 0.33% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 6,261 are owned by Gideon Advsr. 8,835 are held by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 444,771 shares. 61,491 are held by Maryland Capital Mngmt.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of stock was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. 15,000 shares valued at $128,835 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, March 14. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.