Fifth Third Bancorp Has Increased Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; Eaton Vance (EV)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 12.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired 7,839 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 69,052 shares with $7.79M value, up from 61,213 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $43.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 1.38M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

Eaton Vance Corp (EV) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 113 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 112 cut down and sold stakes in Eaton Vance Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 78.37 million shares, down from 80.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 87 Increased: 72 New Position: 41.

Jlb & Associates Inc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. for 208,506 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co owns 5.16 million shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has 1.13% invested in the company for 149,451 shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Old Republic International Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 702,000 shares.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. It has a 13.69 P/E ratio. Further, the firm operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. EV’s profit will be $100.98M for 13.13 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.33% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 65,910 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bancshares Of Stockton has 0.98% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 17,182 shares. Round Table Services Lc holds 0.11% or 3,215 shares. Peoples Fincl Ser Corporation reported 11,099 shares. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 0.33% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 1,934 shares. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,356 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24,316 shares stake. 57,020 are owned by Puzo Michael J. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 17,220 shares. 1,218 are held by Tower Cap Lc (Trc). Proshare Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Wisconsin-based Madison Inv has invested 1.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -5.31% below currents $116.52 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ADI in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.