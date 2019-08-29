Fifth Third Bancorp Has Increased By $804,400 Its Logmein (LOGM) Stake; Adelante Capital Management Has Trimmed Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) Stake

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 2349.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired 10,055 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 10,483 shares with $840,000 value, up from 428 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 43,399 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) stake by 7.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 53,161 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 684,470 shares with $97.58 million value, down from 737,631 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equit now has $16.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $148.35. About 63,611 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) stake by 67,775 shares to 444,992 valued at $52.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Americold Realty Trust stake by 527,424 shares and now owns 1.77M shares. Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Com holds 15,944 shares. Capital Research Glob Invsts holds 886,574 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.12% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Payden & Rygel accumulated 1.17% or 112,100 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Co holds 12,179 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp Inc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,200 shares. Muzinich Company invested in 617 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 44 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America owns 103,730 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Echo Street Mngmt Limited Com has 285,326 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.68% or 837,865 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0.05% or 198,945 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 2,153 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Alexandria Equities (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alexandria Equities has $16200 highest and $132 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -2.76% below currents $148.35 stock price. Alexandria Equities had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan.

Among 3 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMeIn has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.67’s average target is 17.92% above currents $67.56 stock price. LogMeIn had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens reinitiated it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7700 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12.

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 11,247 shares to 467,745 valued at $42.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 194,691 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Ishares Tr (ICF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,803 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 327,487 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 20,000 are held by Highbridge Limited Liability Corporation. Brown Advisory stated it has 3,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,313 are owned by Virtu Fin Limited Liability Com. Champlain Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.06% or 1.52M shares. Alps Advsrs reported 9,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,873 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Raymond James & reported 78,328 shares. Voloridge Invest Lc has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Bahl Gaynor stated it has 12,612 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 75,835 shares. Granite Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).