Fifth Third Bancorp Has Decreased Stryker (SYK) Stake By $3.90 Million; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Wex (WEX) Position By $48.23 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Wex Inc (WEX) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 252,519 shares as Wex Inc (WEX)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 2.01 million shares with $386.37 million value, down from 2.26 million last quarter. Wex Inc now has $8.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $206.91. About 50,261 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Stryker Corp (SYK) stake by 12.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 19,817 shares as Stryker Corp (SYK)’s stock rose 12.36%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 135,045 shares with $26.67M value, down from 154,862 last quarter. Stryker Corp now has $81.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $218.4. About 214,043 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Inc reported 0% stake. Raymond James Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 7,594 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 4,326 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 87,495 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Barclays Public Ltd holds 4,419 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Advsrs Management Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has invested 0.08% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 44,577 shares stake.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) stake by 17,415 shares to 607,919 valued at $41.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Frontdoor Inc stake by 25,649 shares and now owns 5.54 million shares. Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WEX has $25500 highest and $197 lowest target. $221.67’s average target is 7.13% above currents $206.91 stock price. WEX had 16 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was reinitiated by Jefferies. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) rating on Monday, May 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $23800 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WEX in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Wolfe Research on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25. Mizuho maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WEX in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker Corporation has $24000 highest and $19000 lowest target. $222.75’s average target is 1.99% above currents $218.4 stock price. Stryker Corporation had 24 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray.

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 38,377 shares to 2.97M valued at $350.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 53,756 shares and now owns 434,057 shares. Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.19% stake. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has invested 2.29% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 171 shares. Investec Asset holds 0.04% or 47,521 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp holds 0.07% or 2,915 shares in its portfolio. 17,148 were reported by First Allied Advisory Inc. Amer Assets Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.4% or 12,600 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Limited Com owns 20,343 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. S&Co reported 15,545 shares. 167 were accumulated by Kings Point Cap. Btr Management has 2,240 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Personal Advisors Corporation reported 1,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palladium Partners Lc holds 0.42% or 29,690 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity. 41 shares were bought by Doliveux Roch, worth $8,726 on Wednesday, July 31.