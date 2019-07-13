Fifth Third Bancorp Has Decreased Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.85 Million as Shares Rose; East Coast Asset Management Has Upped American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $494,076

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 17,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,066 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, down from 214,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 18,636 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Lc owns 1,962 shares. Contravisory, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 492 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sandy Spring State Bank has 50,294 shares. Harbour Ltd Liability invested 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 4,321 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 6,915 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd accumulated 17,004 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Duncker Streett & reported 5,316 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sky Gp Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 52,079 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us Incorporated owns 0.66% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 561,000 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 234,420 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 10.68 million shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,726 shares to 21,135 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 9,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,356 are held by Capital Ca. Strs Ohio invested in 378,856 shares. Paloma Prns holds 0.08% or 16,436 shares in its portfolio. 23,903 were reported by Btc Cap Mgmt Inc. 1,316 are owned by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Ameriprise holds 0.41% or 4.54M shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors has invested 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Maryland Cap Mgmt invested in 1,090 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 1.83% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.13 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.33% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 664,680 shares. Whittier Tru Company has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Patten & Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,873 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Lc has 5,509 shares. 2,318 were reported by Moors And Cabot Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 67,458 shares stake.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. 3,050 shares were sold by Lara Gustavo, worth $526,760 on Friday, February 1. The insider Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M.