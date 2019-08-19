Fifth Third Bancorp Has Decreased Its Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) as Market Value Rose; Robinson Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 22,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 240,586 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, down from 263,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 1.53 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 38,314 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 612,877 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 574,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 19,090 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 44,133 shares to 471,504 shares, valued at $19.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68M for 8.51 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $11,940 activity.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares to 244,776 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) by 141,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,143 shares, and cut its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield (NHS).