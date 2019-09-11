Fifth Third Bancorp Has Decreased Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $464,940; Cooke & Bieler LP Position in Colfax (CFX) Lifted as Stock Declined

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corporation (CFX) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 48,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 6.56M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.76 million, up from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 1.07 million shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 2,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 27,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 29,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $111.79. About 4.62M shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $392.48M for 23.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 19,500 shares to 547,142 shares, valued at $59.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 352,794 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $65.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 175,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924,419 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd..