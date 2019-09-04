Fifth Third Bancorp Has Cut Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake; Pathfinder Bancorp Has 1.33 Sentiment

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 76.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 140,733 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 44,418 shares with $3.08 million value, down from 185,151 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $31.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.06% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 3.82M shares traded or 41.01% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 4 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 3 decreased and sold their stock positions in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 857,809 shares, up from 846,857 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pathfinder Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 13.20 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Ishares Tr (MUB) stake by 5,792 shares to 74,580 valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 1,097 shares and now owns 3,990 shares. Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hollencrest Cap stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.21% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 3.99 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 369,028 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Quantum Management stated it has 4,248 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Moreover, Massachusetts Ser Ma has 0.05% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 1.85M shares. Denali Limited Liability Company invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 443,808 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,209 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 1,517 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 82,473 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 6.40% above currents $87.64 stock price. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9800 target in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial services and products primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company has market cap of $60.49 million. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 18.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. for 263,056 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 61,550 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.43% invested in the company for 427,010 shares. The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 89 shares.