Fifth Third Bancorp Has Cut Stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $885,984; Eqm Midstream Partners LP (Call) (EQM) Shareholder Walleye Trading Has Boosted Position by $1.38 Million

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 18,458 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 143,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02 million, down from 161,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call) (EQM) by 101.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 30,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 59,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 1.13 million shares traded or 89.14% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (Put) (NYSE:TV) by 30,400 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 79,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,100 shares, and cut its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salient Capital Lc accumulated 1.04 million shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 163,533 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 1.21% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 131,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Management has invested 1.76% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Parametric Port Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Van Eck has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 18,184 shares. Birchview Capital Ltd Partnership holds 50,000 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Walnut Private Equity Prtn Limited Liability has 3.22% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 587,559 shares. Bokf Na invested in 19,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 19,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 8.23M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,991 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 379,686 shares to 753,812 shares, valued at $40.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 43,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Capital Management LP has 0.43% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Oakbrook Invests Lc invested in 4,400 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 197,409 are owned by Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 43,451 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon has 1.20 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 1.03 million shares. Northern owns 2.22M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 56,100 are held by Summit Secs Gp Ltd Llc. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 12,108 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 22,732 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 55,455 shares. Pentwater Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.63% stake.