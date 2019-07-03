Fifth Third Bancorp Has Cut By $4.11 Million Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; Tensile Capital Management Cut Crown Holdings Com Stk (CCK) Position

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK) stake by 16.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 187,000 shares as Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 938,282 shares with $51.20M value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk now has $8.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 611,575 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 25,998 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 514,223 shares with $81.72 million value, down from 540,221 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $129.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.59 million for 10.52 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Crown Holdings had 5 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, January 7 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 6,433 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 2.29M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 57,621 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru has 18 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 364,547 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bryn Mawr Communication has invested 0.05% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 3,682 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Rivulet Capital Llc invested 12.96% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Stillwater Advsr Lc owns 4,738 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Metropolitan Life Co has 0.06% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fil Limited holds 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 12 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 35,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity. CONWAY JOHN W sold $6.90 million worth of stock or 129,000 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Investments invested in 82,930 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Parsons Mgmt Ri invested 1.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Carroll Financial Associate Inc reported 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Montecito Bankshares And Trust invested in 0.43% or 8,917 shares. Barbara Oil Com holds 1.51% or 16,000 shares. Beaumont Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,615 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy) has 1,919 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 60,268 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.68% or 483,119 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,430 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. America First Inv Ltd Company reported 97,394 shares or 4.75% of all its holdings. Paloma Management Co has 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 80,334 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was made by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6. 1,035 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $154,143 were sold by Paz George.

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 29,557 shares to 311,715 valued at $24.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) stake by 4,157 shares and now owns 13,341 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Honeywell International had 6 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 4 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”.