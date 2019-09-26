Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp 27 2.82 N/A 2.97 10.01 Commerce Bancshares Inc. 59 5.14 N/A 3.78 16.09

In table 1 we can see Fifth Third Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Commerce Bancshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Third Bancorp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Fifth Third Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fifth Third Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 0.00% 13.5% 1.4% Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Commerce Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.72 beta which makes it 28.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 3 2.38 Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fifth Third Bancorp’s upside potential currently stands at 15.92% and an $31.75 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares and 65.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Commerce Bancshares Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fifth Third Bancorp 0.1% 4.84% 4.18% 9.8% -0.2% 26.18% Commerce Bancshares Inc. 1.5% 1.32% 1.71% 0.61% -4.95% 7.91%

For the past year Fifth Third Bancorp was more bullish than Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.