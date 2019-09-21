Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

As Regional – Midwest Banks companies, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp 27 2.83 N/A 2.97 10.01 1st Source Corporation 46 3.99 N/A 3.32 14.16

In table 1 we can see Fifth Third Bancorp and 1st Source Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. 1st Source Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Fifth Third Bancorp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Fifth Third Bancorp has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 0.00% 13.5% 1.4% 1st Source Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.34 shows that Fifth Third Bancorp is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. 1st Source Corporation’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp and 1st Source Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 3 2.38 1st Source Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Fifth Third Bancorp’s average target price is $31.75, while its potential upside is 14.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares and 72.3% of 1st Source Corporation shares. Fifth Third Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 1.3% are 1st Source Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fifth Third Bancorp 0.1% 4.84% 4.18% 9.8% -0.2% 26.18% 1st Source Corporation 1.62% 1.14% 0.04% 3.14% -17.63% 16.39%

For the past year Fifth Third Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than 1st Source Corporation.

Summary

1st Source Corporation beats Fifth Third Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.