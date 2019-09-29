Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Value Rose While Financial Engines Advisors Has Increased Stake; Tsp Capital Management Group Boosted Stake in Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS)

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58 million market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 20,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 109,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 89,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 4.23 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 21/05/2018 – Two Members of MB Financial’s Bd of Directors Are Expected to Join the Fifth Third Bancorp Bd; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 1,075 shares. Gabelli & Inv Advisers holds 21,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 175 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.1% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 36,000 shares. 20,000 are owned by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. 18,170 are held by Virtu Fincl Llc. Geode Capital Management Limited Co holds 12,364 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,978 shares. Heartland Advsr invested 0.07% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Renaissance Technologies Limited Company accumulated 0% or 54,250 shares. 146,800 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 22,400 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 416 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

