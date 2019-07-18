Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Value Rose While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted Holding by $1.97 Million; Lennox Intl (LII) Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Lifted Holding

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $286.08. About 304,511 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 78,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 771,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 692,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 4.29M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A TERM OF 2009 SETTLEMENT WITH FINRA; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third (FITB) Fifth Third to Acquire MB Financial Conference (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy Output From North Carolina Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SAYS MB FINL HOLDERS TO GET $54.20 CONSIDERATION

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.42 million activity. Bedard Gary S sold $146,885 worth of stock or 622 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 230,666 shares to 78,471 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Busey Corp by 57,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,136 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).