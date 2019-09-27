Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake Maintained by Salzhauer Michael; As Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Market Valuation Rose, Dalton Investments Decreased by $1.41 Million Its Stake

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 21,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 33,662 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.2. About 128,130 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 1479.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 213,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 227,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 4.23M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD TO ADD 2 MB MEMBERS TO BOARD EXPANDING SIZE TO 14; 24/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 69-24 IN FAVOR OF CONFIRMING FORMER BANKER JELENA MCWILLIAMS TO LEAD FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third (FITB) Fifth Third to Acquire MB Financial Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 21/05/2018 – Two Members of MB Financial’s Bd of Directors Are Expected to Join the Fifth Third Bancorp Bd; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy Output From North Carolina Solar Farm; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold EXLS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 30.92 million shares or 0.73% more from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco reported 404,190 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 14,000 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 16,997 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 0.01% or 10,725 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,909 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 11,463 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Incorporated has 200,359 shares. Bernzott Advsrs owns 3.56% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 447,706 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.01% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 36,510 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh reported 0.08% stake. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1.71% or 367,568 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 63 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,024 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.84 million for 27.13 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $103,720 activity.

