Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake Held by Hourglass Capital Llc; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Declined While Hoplite Capital Management LP Increased Position

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $246.19. About 772,752 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 100.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 221,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 442,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 220,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 2.01 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy Output From North Carolina Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for #Chicago’s MB Financial; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks, source says [23:39 BST21 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assocs has 0.03% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Jfs Wealth Limited Co holds 6,524 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 66,460 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush Commerce has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Shelton Cap Management reported 336 shares. Cypress Cap Management (Wy) holds 300 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 171,052 shares. 61,331 were reported by Cullinan Associate. Zebra Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 13,175 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department stated it has 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Rbf Cap Ltd reported 29,600 shares stake. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 12,989 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0.24% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 626 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,780 shares to 126,201 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,336 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 166,847 shares to 169,377 shares, valued at $19.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,846 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $3.91M was made by BURKE RICHARD T on Thursday, January 17. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.