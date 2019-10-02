Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shareholder Truepoint Raised Stake; Nwi Management LP Has Lifted Its Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Holding by $1.26 Million

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 105.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 19,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 36,947 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 17,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 1.93M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD TO ADD 2 MB MEMBERS TO BOARD EXPANDING SIZE TO 14; 02/04/2018 – Financial-Technology Firm May Seek to Raise $1 Billion at Valuation of $5 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier Opens for Business; 21/05/2018 – Two Members of MB Financial’s Bd of Directors Are Expected to Join the Fifth Third Bancorp Bd; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Financial in Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.7B; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SAYS MB FINL HOLDERS TO GET $54.20 CONSIDERATION; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 359,843 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $103,720 activity.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,037 shares to 4,385 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,317 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 2.88M are owned by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 7,353 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 11,297 were reported by Shoker Invest Counsel. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.04% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 66,432 shares. Park National Corporation Oh reported 74,723 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 261,883 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Company Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 750 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.06% or 48,138 shares. Alps Advsr invested in 0% or 13,739 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 9,954 shares. Natixis Lp holds 278,491 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 750 shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 45,000 shares to 277,500 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

