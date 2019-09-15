Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Increased Position; As Grubhub (GRUB) Market Valuation Declined, Blair William & Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 1479.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 213,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 227,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 4.05 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OPERATING EPS IN FIRST YEAR, WITH ACCRETION OF NEARLY 7 PERCENT IN SECOND YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 142,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 268,177 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.92 million, down from 411,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.04 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Investment holds 0.23% or 3.72M shares. Florida-based Raymond James Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Ejf Cap Ltd holds 0.67% or 193,142 shares in its portfolio. 29,259 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. Foster And Motley Incorporated invested in 46,692 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 508 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt owns 14,757 shares. New York-based Etrade Cap has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Willis Investment Counsel holds 657,470 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Stieven Capital Advsrs LP holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 755,510 shares. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 70 shares. 2.47 million were accumulated by Bankshares Of America De.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.79 million for 118.57 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 358,027 shares to 446,384 shares, valued at $29.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 5,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

