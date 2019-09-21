Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Raised Its Position by $5.75 Million as Stock Rose; Lgi Homes (Put) (LGIH) Shareholder Oz Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) (LGIH) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 37,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 206,583 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.00 TO $7.00; 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition lnvented LGI-2238; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: SNOW GONE lnvented (LGI-2427); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537); 09/05/2018 – LGI Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564)

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 1479.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 213,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 227,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 5.42M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF ABOUT $300MLN AFTER-TAX ONCE THE TRANSACTION CLOSES – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky Has Filed Confidentially for IPO That Could Take Place This Summer; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; 02/04/2018 – Financial-Technology Firm May Seek to Raise $1 Billion at Valuation of $5 Billion; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate confirms former banker McWilliams to lead FDIC; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF REVISED ROTCE TARGET -CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Financial Merger Will Result in a Total Chicago Deposit Market Shr of 6.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold LGIH shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 1.59% more from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 150,000 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.03% or 19,709 shares. Dc Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 16.66% stake. Driehaus Management Limited Liability holds 265,566 shares. Pro reported 0% stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 46,603 shares. James Inv reported 18,760 shares. Millennium Management Lc has 144,357 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pier Capital Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 89,516 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.02% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 13,000 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 7,219 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 0% stake. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability reported 2.72% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Prudential Fin Inc owns 30,256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 22,746 shares.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $44.04M for 10.59 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolus Inc (Put) by 59,500 shares to 63,300 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc (Put) by 246,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 769,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,779 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

