Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shareholder Prudential Financial Upped Its Holding by $4.48 Million; As Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) Stock Value Declined, Putnam Investments Raised Its Holding by $2.19 Million

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 179,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.56 million, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 5.45M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third’s Chicago deal seen as start of US banking consolidation; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A TERM OF 2009 SETTLEMENT WITH FINRA; 25/04/2018 – Fifth Third Reports Impact of Second Year of Five-year $30 Billion Community Commitment; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES 2Q COMMERCIAL LOANS & LEASES UP 1%-1.5% VS 1Q; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) by 201.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 156,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 233,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 77,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Heritage Insurance Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 92,656 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 130,457 shares to 7,204 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 42,100 shares to 901,665 shares, valued at $26.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 32,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,457 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).