Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Increased Its Position by $339,700; Symons Capital Management Increased Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) as Valuation Declined

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 13,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 108,837 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 95,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 8.41 million shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 23/05/2018 – MB FINANCIAL – MERGER AGREEMENT PROVIDES $151 MLN FEE PAYABLE BY CO TO FIFTH THIRD BANCORP UPON DEAL TERMINATION UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net $704M

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.55M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP)

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4,145 shares to 131,524 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,896 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,127 shares. Kames Public Lc holds 41,317 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 576,468 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated accumulated 10,300 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Victory Capital owns 51,351 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Td Asset invested in 259,669 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 30,179 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Paragon Mgmt invested in 0.31% or 8,512 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 1.43 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com accumulated 28,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 70,452 are held by Aviva Public Limited Co.

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Molson Coors Brewing Company to Webcast 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “TAP Stock Sinks After Analyst Drubbing – Schaeffers Research” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hexo Stock a Falling Knife Or Has It Reached a Good Entry Point? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,202 shares to 102,430 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 17,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,133 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).