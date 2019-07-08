Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Has Increased Stake by $433,550; As Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Valuation Declined, Luminus Management Decreased Stake by $7.48 Million

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 17,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 92,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 1.38M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third’s Chicago deal seen as start of US banking consolidation; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17; 24/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 69-24 IN FAVOR OF CONFIRMING FORMER BANKER JELENA MCWILLIAMS TO LEAD FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Fincl, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Comml Franchise in the Attractive Chicago Market; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third (FITB) Fifth Third to Acquire MB Financial Conference (Transcript)

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 89,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, down from 208,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.36. About 1.26 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Inc invested 0.07% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 104,681 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 79,495 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Orrstown Fincl Incorporated holds 180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 811,648 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 1,310 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.11% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 13,591 shares. 229,861 are owned by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Da Davidson & holds 0.02% or 43,950 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York owns 0.07% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 7,151 shares.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: FITB, HBNC, LLY, EQR, CUZ – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fifth Third falls after cutting outlook for year NII, NIM, implies Q3 miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fifth Third to Reduce Jobs and Branches Post MB Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 22nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,924 shares to 792,038 shares, valued at $33.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,476 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 114,996 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.02% or 3,135 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru owns 18,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Earnest Prtnrs has 139 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Regions Fincl holds 0.58% or 602,022 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 22 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Congress Asset Communication Ma owns 21,406 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 0.67% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 870,705 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 37,088 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advisors invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Summit Finance Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.7% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Assetmark reported 4,143 shares.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.88 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LyondellBasell and Neste announce commercial-scale production of bio-based plastic from renewable materials – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Square, Inc. (SQ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 17,627 shares to 302,407 shares, valued at $40.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).