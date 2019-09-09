Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shareholder Fsi Group Has Boosted Holding by $1.83 Million as Share Value Rose; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Cut Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $302,400 as Shares Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO; 11/04/2018 – NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC NINE.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $33; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Timeout, Lobbying Largesse — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 73,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 297,091 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 223,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 5.53M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fifth Third Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FITB); 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third’s Chicago deal seen as start of US banking consolidation; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 20/03/2018 – Brian Lamb Named One of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13B for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wells Fargo to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to Near 52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc accumulated 34,228 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tocqueville Asset Lp accumulated 158,465 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 30,813 shares. Private Trust Na holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 76,680 shares. Blume Capital invested 3.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Headinvest Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 5,003 shares. Culbertson A N & Co Inc invested in 1.45% or 104,296 shares. Lafayette Invests Incorporated has 2.29% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 128,929 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank Tru Co invested in 72,079 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.9% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.75% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 780,305 shares. Mcrae Mgmt Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,872 shares. Arbor Invest Llc holds 17,709 shares.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fifth Third (FITB) to Shut Down 44 Branches in Chicago Area – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fifth Third Bank Adds Leadership to Southern California Team for Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Com stated it has 0.12% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Todd Asset Mngmt holds 0.23% or 319,878 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 2,846 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.01% or 836,986 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.53% or 85,309 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 3.35 million shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.12% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cambridge Inv owns 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 48,671 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.07% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 7,770 are owned by Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora. Andra Ap reported 0.19% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Truepoint Inc reported 17,944 shares stake. Foster Motley stated it has 42,746 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 4.27 million shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity.