Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Share Price Rose While Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Intersect Capital Llc

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 2,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,472 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 8,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 18,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 661,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, down from 679,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 3.31M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Signals Resurgence of Banker Confidence — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks, source says [23:39 BST21 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Charge-Offs $81M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $521.88M for 9.08 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 10,994 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 88,000 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.24% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Pettee Investors has 15,605 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,342 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,896 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 111,483 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication owns 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 55,010 shares. Nomura reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Portland Glob Lc holds 0.27% or 29,109 shares in its portfolio. 54,563 are owned by Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Incorporated. 1.84M were accumulated by Wedge Management L LP Nc. Vident Advisory Limited Com stated it has 17,976 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 10,825 shares to 208,475 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 47,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,512 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

