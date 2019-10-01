Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Reaches $27.10 After 9.00% Up Move; Dafna Capital Management Has Boosted Luminex (LMNX) Position

The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 647,319 shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance ServicesThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $19.48B company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $29.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FITB worth $1.75 billion more.

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Luminex Corp (LMNX) stake by 40.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc acquired 55,700 shares as Luminex Corp (LMNX)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 194,091 shares with $4.01 million value, up from 138,391 last quarter. Luminex Corp now has $924.84M valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 36,272 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $524.68 million for 9.28 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Fifth Third Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FITB) Shareholders Feel About The 37% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former Fifth Third officer sells Cincinnati home for $1.3 million – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) finances developer’s 12-story apartment project downtown – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third changes its charter as expansion continues – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 17.16% above currents $27.1 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wood. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.48 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

