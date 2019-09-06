Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position Raised by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The; United Services Automobile Association Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $9.21 Million as Valuation Declined

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 4.25 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.14 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 4.77M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Two Members of MB Financial’s Bd of Directors Are Expected to Join the Fifth Third Bancorp Bd; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF REVISED ROTCE TARGET -CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF MB FINANCIAL WILL RECEIVE $54.20 OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Intends to Complete 2017 CCAR Buyback Plan, Buy up to $235M Shrs, Before MB Financial Proxy Solicitation; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 459,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817.79 million, up from 454,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.62 million are held by Amer Century Companies. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Co holds 411 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,356 shares. Vision Cap Management Incorporated invested in 6,193 shares. Woodstock owns 151 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp stated it has 77,862 shares. Novare Capital Management Llc reported 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atlantic Union Natl Bank owns 0.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,972 shares. Girard Partners Limited holds 5,839 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 482 shares. Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,032 shares or 3.68% of the stock. Valley Advisers accumulated 1,820 shares. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.55% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp holds 800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability holds 277 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Siriusxm by 21,983 shares to 29,835 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 13,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,355 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Limited stated it has 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Financial Engines Advsrs Limited Liability has 89,141 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 171,761 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 13,887 shares. American Registered Advisor has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 90,000 shares stake. Lenox Wealth holds 1,016 shares. Sirios Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.73% or 478,960 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 132,972 shares. Johnson Grp owns 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 3,653 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Rampart Investment Management Co Ltd stated it has 22,909 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 902 are owned by Smart Portfolios Llc. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 1.16M shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 48,010 shares to 232,986 shares, valued at $41.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Plc by 41,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,916 shares, and cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

