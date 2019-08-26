Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position Held by Pitcairn Company; Cubic Asset Management Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 13,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 77,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 63,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 8.41M shares traded or 40.22% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT CORPORATE BANKING FEES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 25% SEQUENTIALLY-CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Financial in Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.7B; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A TERM OF 2009 SETTLEMENT WITH FINRA; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS 97c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 2.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nexus Management Inc invested in 138,849 shares. Alpha Windward Limited owns 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,316 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.78% stake. Iron Llc accumulated 22,142 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd has 127,256 shares. 214,493 are owned by Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Corda Limited has 1.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,637 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 19,756 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept reported 76,059 shares or 6.17% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kansas-based Retirement Planning Gp Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Family Firm has invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amp Capital Investors has 2.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgemoor Advsr owns 195,228 shares.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,692 shares to 22,326 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,849 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Cap Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 15,987 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership reported 3.29 million shares stake. Valley Advisers Inc reported 6,636 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 10,675 shares. Da Davidson & owns 0.02% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 43,950 shares. Foster And Motley holds 42,746 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Capwealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 11,894 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 9,788 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 90,081 shares. Brandywine Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 18,916 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 0.02% or 504,715 shares.

