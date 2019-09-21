Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position Has Upped by Truepoint Inc; Foundry Partners Has Increased Cabot (CBT) Position by $806,191

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 105.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 19,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 36,947 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 17,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 5.42M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT CORPORATE BANKING FEES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 25% SEQUENTIALLY-CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third (FITB) Fifth Third to Acquire MB Financial Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 17,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 233,332 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.13 million, up from 216,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 186,349 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 23/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – CORDEIRO WILL REMAIN WITH CABOT IN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF YEAR TO ASSIST IN A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – CABOT REPORTS CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE & NAMES ERICA MCLA; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,474 shares to 250,882 shares, valued at $27.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,317 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Company has 1.71% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 139,813 shares. Riverhead Ltd stated it has 121,780 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company owns 226,565 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 17,397 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 132,775 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. North Star Invest reported 237,326 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,929 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.11% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 8 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 2.49% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 23,248 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold CBT shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.64 million shares or 1.79% less from 48.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Savings Bank has 17,130 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 750 were accumulated by Synovus Financial Corporation. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 1.20M shares. Prudential Finance Inc owns 317,833 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.03% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 1.50 million shares. 49 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,693 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 165 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 20,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 374,995 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Lsv Asset accumulated 0.18% or 2.77M shares. 7,900 are owned by Bailard.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) by 143,432 shares to 7,825 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energizer Holdings Inc by 24,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,885 shares, and cut its stake in Chefs Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF).