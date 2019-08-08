Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund; Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Value Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.95M, down from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 340,242 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 76.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 101,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 233,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 131,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 1.05M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Charge-Offs $81M; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF ABOUT $300MLN AFTER-TAX ONCE THE TRANSACTION CLOSES – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS 97c; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SAYS MB FINL HOLDERS TO GET $54.20 CONSIDERATION

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 143,887 shares to 5.15 million shares, valued at $36.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 257,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $156.86M for 19.70 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard stated it has 64.19 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 169,014 shares. Moreover, Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Profund Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 18,528 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 19,633 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 90,000 shares. Aviva Plc has 260,521 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation holds 635,946 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 5,500 are owned by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company owns 902 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 13,887 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life has 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 3.35 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Css Lc Il has 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 9,524 shares. Ghp accumulated 0.16% or 48,736 shares.

