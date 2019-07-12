Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Market Valuation Rose While Fsi Group Increased Position; Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Steelcase (SCS) Holding by $1.12 Million

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 73,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 297,091 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 223,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 2.25M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with lntellect; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 22/03/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Operating EPS Accretion of Nearly 7% in Second Yr of Merge; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD TO ADD 2 MB MEMBERS TO BOARD EXPANDING SIZE TO 14; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third fires starting gun on US bank consolidation; 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 360,604 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.43M for 10.16 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.22% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Partners Lc owns 0.05% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 61,887 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of reported 15,200 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Meeder Asset owns 13,509 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 1.04 million shares. Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 476,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 55,223 shares. 1.51M were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank. Deprince Race Zollo stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 13,780 shares to 143,250 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova International Inc by 14,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Raymond James & Associates reported 463,465 shares. Tortoise Management Limited Liability Company holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 50.94 million shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 315 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 863,378 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 969,586 shares. Clean Yield reported 4,271 shares stake. 175,082 are held by Indexiq Advsr Ltd Co. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 5.88M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Trustmark Bank Tru Department has 0.03% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 11,669 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,600 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 282,884 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.06% or 24,166 shares. Olstein Mgmt LP reported 0.84% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares to 6,525 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,920 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).